KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government is working hard to develop Dhabeji Special Economic Zone and is presently completing feasibility study of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) so that both the projects could be moved for their inclusion in the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Presiding over a meeting held here at the CM House on Thursday, the chief minister said that he had directed the chief secretary to convene a meeting of Land Reserve Committee’ to reserve 1000 acres of land for a Special Economic Zone at Dhabeji. “Once the land is reserved, a meeting of development committee would be convened to plan development of the zone,” the CM said, and added that he was pursuing a fast-track policy to develop the economic zone and the project’s name would be sent to CPEC projects executing committee for inclusion by March.

Talking about the KCR, Murad said that he had held a number of meetings on the project, and Rs45 million had already been released to the transport department to conduct the feasibility study. “The feasibility study is in its final stages,” he informed.

“We are going to launch a drive to remove encroachments along the railway track so that work on KCR could be started without any delay,” he said, and added this project would also be sent to CPEC committee in March.

Zafar Mahmood, Special Envoy of Pakistan in Beijing, especially attended the meeting and discussed the matters pertaining to the CPEC projects.

The other participants of the meeting included Transport Minister Syed Nasir Shah, ACS (Dev) Muhammad Waseem, Secretary Energy Agha Wasif and others. The chief minister was informed that there were some issues over the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) with Shanghai Electric Company which were delaying the formal finalisation of a deal with K-Electric.

Murad assured the visiting envoy that he would pursue the matter and help it get resolved.

The chief minister said that his government was going to introduce one-window facilities for investment in Sindh. “We are also planning to organise a conference to highlight investment opportunities in the province,” he said.