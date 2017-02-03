Kandhkot - Al- Khidmat Foundation arranged a mass wedding ceremony at Boys High School Kandhkot at which total 10 brides and bridegrooms tied the knot.

Dowry was also given to the orphan and poor girls on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Dr Hafiz Ahmed Sial was chief guest on the occasion.

Talking to the media, he said that first of all he appreciated the efforts of Al- Khidmat Foundation. “All members of the Foundation remain busy in serving the people,” he said, and added, “It is for the first time that such a huge gathering has been organised for orphan and poor girls in Kashmore district.”

He said that he was very excited to attend the event. “I felt as if I was attending a family function,” he added. Addressing on the occasion, Al- Khidmat Foundation District President Dr Amanullah Sohriyani said that he would continue this tradition of arranging mass weddings to support those families who can't afford the expenses incurred on dowry and Walima.

He further said that Al- Khidmat Foundation had always helped poor and needy people, and that he would continue to serve till his last breath.

Other notables also participated including Assistant Deputy Commissioner Kandhkot Zulfiqar Ali Daudpota, Gouspur Town Committee Chairman Mir Sikandar Ali Sundarni , Munwar Khan Sundrani, Chief Municipal Officer Maqsood Ahmed Jatoi and others.