KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has directed the Medical and Health Services Department to activate itself and make all necessary efforts to bring improvement in the provision of better medical facilities to citizens.

While presiding over a meeting with the medical superintendents of all KMC-run medical institutions here on Thursday, he gave them instructions to submit development schemes regarding ADP and PDP on a priority basis.

The meeting was also attended by Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, Municipal Commissioner Badar Jameel and Medical and Health Services Director Dr Muhammad Ali Abbasi.

The mayor also directed the financial adviser to immediately arrange funds so that the condition of hospitals could be improved and better facilities could be provided to the patients there. The medical superintendents informed him about the problems being faced by them.

The mayor directed the Medical Services director to attend to solve these problems on priority basis.

He also directed him to make a complete list of the problems confronted by the medical superintendents. “The list should be presented to me in the next meeting,” he added. Wasim opined, “Where there is a will, there is a way.”

“If you feel any difficulty you can directly contact me or the deputy mayor,” he assured the medical superintendents. It was also decided in the meeting that the condition of washrooms and toilets at KMC hospitals would be improved on a war footing so that the visitors as well as the patients do not face any difficulty. The mayor stressed the need for solving all problems as soon as possible.

France Consul General

meets Wasim

Meanwhile, Consul General of France Francois Dallorso called on Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar at his office on Thursday. The mayor welcomed the consul general on his arrival at the KMC building and presented him memento of KMC.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

Wasim apprised the French consul general about the ongoing development works and those in the pipeline.

He said all these were aimed at providing better municipal facilities to people of Karachi. The visiting consul general wished Karachi well.