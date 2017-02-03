KARACHI - NBFI and Modaraba Association of Pakistan has entered into an agreement with Central Depository Company (CDC) to open an office at the Abbottabad Sarmayakari Markaz (ASM) for providing investors education and awareness of the sector.

It is also aimed at expanding outreach of its members to the residents of Abbottabad and the surrounding cities like Haripur, Mansehra, and Balakot, said press release here on Thursday. The agreement was signed by Chairman, Non-banking Financial Institution, and Modaraba Association of Pakistan, Ayaz Dawood and Chief Executive Officer of CDC, Aftab Diwan.

NBFI and Modaraba Association of Pakistan is a representative body of modarabas, leasing companies, a few investment banks and a window takaful operations in the country. ASM is Pakistan's first-ever capital market business hub, established by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in collaboration with the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC).

Capital market business hub is a concept of centralized premises where major capital market entities maintain their presence. Through this endeavor, the outreach of the capital market will be greatly enhanced especially in smaller cities of the country.