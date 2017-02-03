KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held one more meeting on Thursday on the Karachi Zoo project, and decided to redesign and develop it on the pattern of Singapore Zoo which was almost of the same size.

The chief minister had visited Karachi zoo on Wednesday along with Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Architect Samar Ali Khan MPA, Design Director Zain Mustafa, ACS (Dev) M. Wassem, and other concerned government and KMC officers to see its condition, structure, problems and the scope to redesign and develop it further. The chief minister, just after brainstorming whirlwind visit to the Zoo on Wednesday, decided to chair another meeting with the team members involved in planning and redesigning of the zoo.

He was briefed by Design Director Zain Mustafa and MPA Samar Ali Khan and proposed to dismantle cages and develop better enclosures.

The CM said that the enclosure must have natural habitat with animal-centric environment.

He said that it must be climate/season responsive, flexible for animals to interact and manipulate their spaces.

The architect told the chief minister that the innovative enclosure design was based on research done on the designs of 10 international zoos such as San Diego, Singapore, Bronx Zoo, Berlin Zoo and others.

The chief minister was further told that the material to be selected for enclosures would be designed for low maintenance, sustainable, animal-friendly. The ground soil would also be changed as per physical needs of the animals.

Apart from it, there would be mobilisation system of enrichment within the enclosure which means there would be movable animal furniture, hiding dens, raised levels, climbing structures, perching surfaces.

The fences of the enclosures would be high to allow maximum sunlight. There would also be concealed spaces for animals to retire in when they require privacy and concealed spaces with rear access for veterinary care.

The chief minister directed the team to install CCTV cameras in all the enclosures and around the zoo for monitoring and security.

The chief minister was briefed that there would be topographical survey and Environmental Assessment Study of the zoo area. For which the chief minister directed the PD Karachi package to facilitate the team so that topographical survey and environmental assessment study could be done in a minimum time.

Murad said that Karachi was megalopolis city and it needed maximum entertainment places.

He directed the mayor to conceive the up-gradation and redesigning of Safari Park so that it could be taken up from the next financial year.

"I am ready to finance Safari Park simultaneously if you can do it," the Chief Minister said.