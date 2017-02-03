KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani Thursday called upon officers of Sindh Agriculture Growth Project (SAGP) to approach far-flung areas so that positive results of the World Bank assisted project could be achieved.

This he said while presiding over 5th review meeting of SAGP at his office here, said a statement.

Representative of WB and Ex ACS Dev Nazar Hussain Mahar, Secretary Livestock Ghulam Hussain Memon and others attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the project at length and the minister said that the development of livestock, poultry and fisheries sectors are on high priority of the present government.

Recently we had successfully arranged an international conference and seminar for the development of agriculture, livestock, fisheries and poultry and other allied sectors for the benefits of the poor and needy people in that sectors.

He said that local and international experts and academia participated had highlighted the importance of that sectors on modern lines and ways, for which Government would adopt the strategies and methods to modernize and develop these sectors on priority.

Secretary Livestock Ghulam Hussain Memon said the need of proper review and feasibility of all Milk Production Growth (MPGs).

Memon said that he would convene a meeting of all stakeholders to finalise the remaining tasks and objectives under World bank guidelines for the timely and proper implementation of the SAG project.