KARACHI - Sindh Assembly on Thursday passed three government bills and adopted a supplementary resolution.

The bills included the Code of Criminal Procedure (Sindh Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Sindh Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2015 and a resolution as supplementary agenda, urging the provincial government to contact the federal government for the provision of 80 percent subsidy on electricity bills to the farmers using tube-wells.

Tabling the Code of Criminal Procedure (Sindh Amendment) Bill, 2017, in the House, Senior Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that the bill was related to the DNA test facility in Sindh.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) female legislator had tabled the bill in the House some time back.

He said DNA tests were important in those cases of crime, committed against the teenagers, especially against women. “That’s why the government has felt the need to make submission of DNA test report compulsory in such cases,” he reasoned.

Speaking on the bill, Sindh Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mahendaro dispelled the impression that Sindh had no DNA test laboratory.

He informed the House that the DNA testing facility was available in Liaquat Medical University Jamshoro, where 10 samples of DNA could be tested in a day, and its reports were also authentic.

PML-F member Mehtab Akber Rashidi, PTI member Dr Seema Zia, PPP member Sharmila Farooqi, Sindh Minister for Social Welfare Ms Shamim Mumtaz and MQM member Naheed Begum supported the bill and termed it need of the hour.

The amended bill states the accused should be punished on the basis of evidence.

Now a clause has also been inserted in it, which makes it mandatory to present DNA test report within 72 hours of the filing of the case.

However, according to the amendment, DNA report should be kept confidential until the accused is given punishment.

It may be mentioned here that the bill had been tabled in the assembly in 2013.

After thorough discussion, the bill was passed unanimously.

The senior minister also introduced the Sindh Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2017 in the House and spoke about its aims and objectives.

The House rejected the amendment proposed by senior MQM leader Syed Sardar Ahmed. The bill was later tabled in the House, which adopted it.

The third bill, Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2015, was tabled by Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. Through amendment, the compensation amount has been increased to Rs2,50,000 from Rs40,000, and now the transport owners would be bound to pay this amount through an insurance company instead of bank guarantee and route permits.

Opposing the bill, MQM legislator Syed Sardar Ahmed feared that in case of accident the affected person would be deprived of the compensation after payment of compensation through insurance company instead of bank guarantee.

He also suggested amendments, which the House rejected.

PTI member Dr Seema Zia also suggested some recommendations, which the House rejected and passed the bill.

The House unanimously adopted a resolution as supplementary agenda, urging the government to contact the federal government for the provision of 80 percent subsidy on electricity bills for farmers using tube-wells for agriculture purposes.

PPPP lawmaker Ghulam Murtaza Baloch piloted the resolution, which was supported by members from both treasury and opposition benches.

The House also carried the mandatory question and answer session on Excise & Taxation Department. Later, it was adjourned till Friday.