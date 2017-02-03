KHAIRPUR - Fourth Additional District and Session Judge Khairpur Altaf Hussain Dayo on Thursday issued search warrants of the houses of four landlords for the recovery of a 15 year old girl.

According to details, the court on the application of Akhtiar Ali Jagirani of village Ghaffar Shah, issued search warrants of houses of landlords including Muhammad Ali, Roshan Shah, Hubdar Jagirani and Ameen Jagirani for the recovery of 15 years old girl Rubina Jagirani.

The applicant stated in his petition that the respondents kidnapped Rubina 15 days ago and took her to the unknown location.

Warrants issued against

four landlords

The Banking Court on Thursday issued Non-Bailable Warrants (NWBs) against four local landlords over bank loans default. The Special Judge of Banking Court-1 Sukkur issued non-bailable warrants of landlords including Amjad Ali Kalhoro, Abdul Qadir Ujjan, Anwaruddin Ujjan and Muharam Ali Metlo for banks loan default.