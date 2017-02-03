MIRPURKHAS - The District and Sessions Court of Mirpurkhas has sentenced Aslam Nai, his son, Saleem, and Dr Liaqat to 25- year rigorous imprisonment after the prosecution proved them guilty of murder here on Thursday.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on each convict. The convicts Aslam Nai , his son Saleem and Dr Liaqat had killed Dr Ramzan Rajput near Jarwari Shakh chowk seven years back and then they obtained bail from the court.

Soon after the pronouncement of verdict, the convicts were sent to the Central Prison of Hyderabad.