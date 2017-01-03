KARACHI - Fourteen people, including women and children, were injured when the roof of a house collapsed near Kalapul here on Sunday night, rescue officials said.

An Edhi official said the roof collapse incident near Kalapul left 14 persons injured. He said the injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. According to reports, birthday of a child was being celebrated in the house when the incident happened. The cause of the roof collapse could not be ascertained as yet.