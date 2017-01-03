HYDERABAD - Bishop Kaleem John of the Diocese of Hyderabad Church of Pakistan, has demanded that the high ups of the federal and provincial governments protect the property of Sukkur Church from the land mafia and provide due security to the mission compound.

Addressing a news conference here at Hyderabad Press Club on Monday, Bishop Kaleem John said that as a chairman of the Diocese of Hyderabad Church of Pakistan he was responsible to look after the properties of all churches and missionary institutions of Sindh, except Karachi.

He said the Christian community had rendered great sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan and always struggled for the progress and prosperity of the country along with others. He was of the view that anti-state forces were trying to create misunderstandings among people of various faiths. He alleged that grabbing of the property of Sukkur Church by builders was one of the conspiracies to create insecurity among the minorities.

He observed that the Diocese of Hyderabad Church of Pakistan had already obtained a favourable decision in its favour from the court of law, but the mafia had been threatening the residents of the church compound to vacate the property.

Bishop Kaleem John appealed to the president of Pakistan, prime minister, opposition leader in the National Assembly, governor of Sindh, chief minister of Sindh, chief justice of the Sindh High Court and minority members of the national and provincial assemblies to take notice of such acts of the land mafia and restrain them from grabbing the church property so that minorities could feel secure in the city.