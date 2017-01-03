KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Monday the apex committee was formed to take decisions on issues facing the metropolis, but it was unfortunate that the elected mayor of the city was not invited to the meeting.

He said that implementation of the decisions taken at the apex committee was need of the hours. He said that stakeholders of the city should also be included the apex committee. He said, “We are making efforts for betterment of the city and will ensure a check and balance on development work in the city.”

He stated this while talking to the media after inspecting work on Shahah-e-Faisal. He was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Dr Badar Jameel, Technical Services Director General Shahab Anwer, the project director and a consultant. The mayor on this occasion directed the concerned staff to complete this project as soon as possible so that citizens using this corridor could be provided with better facilities.

He said that widening of Shahrah-e-Faisal would complete in two phases. In the first phase, portion of this road from Malir 15 to Quaidabad would be completed by February. After this, it would be available for vehicular traffic. In the second phase, Shahrah-e-Faisal would be widened from airport to Malir 15. He was informed by the project director that the project would cost Rs785.217 million and the total length of it was 4.9km. LED lights would be installed after every 40 metres on this portion of the road with greenbelts on each side of the road. The completion date for this project is March 2017.

The mayor said this corridor was important therefore this project must be completed speedily and its standard should be maintained. He expressed the hope that with the completion of all these works citizens using this road would have a considerable relief.

On this occasion, he offered his condolences to the son of Project Consultant Nadeem Ansari on his demise.

Separately, Akhtar directed all medical superintendents of KMC hospitals to ensure full attendance of doctors and professors on their duty and make sure no hospital waste was sold or taken out of the premises of medical institutions. Chairing a meeting of the medical superintendents of KMC-run hospitals at his office on Monday, he said the hospital waste must be disposed off in scientific way.

The medical superintendents on this occasion complained about reluctance of teaching staff to attend their duty at hospitals. On this, the mayor, expressed his anger and instructed that the teaching staff of KMDC and other institutions must attend their duties at hospitals.

He said that patients must be provided with all necessary facilities at n KMC hospitals even at night hours. He said he would inspect hospitals during surprise visits and no concession would be given to those not following these directives.