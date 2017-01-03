KARACHI: Police gunned down leader of a drug dealing gang in an encounter today in Karachi.

According to Police, an exchange of fire took place between the suspected drugs.

Dealers named Rana Ahsan near Pakhtun Chowk in Purani Sabzi Mandi area in which the ring leader of the gang was killed.

A kalashnikov was recovered from the slain commander.

Meanwhile, two suspected criminals named Shoaib and Imran arrested from Azizabad area confessed of killing Ubaid Ghani, brother of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Saqib Ghani.

Police stated that the suspects killed Ghani as the PSP leader was resisting a robbery attempt. They are said to be involved in several dacoity cases as well.

Law enforcement agencies took three persons including a former leader if a political party into custody during an operation at Azizabad area. Sources said that the unknown people were shifted to an unknown location for investigation.

A suspected street criminal was nabbed from Gulbahar area. Weapons and stolen items were seized from the arrested suspect.