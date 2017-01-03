KARACHI : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded that the government ensure recovery of dues before giving control of K-Electric to Shanghai Electric. He was addressing a meeting of Public Aid Committee’s K-Electric Cell at JI Karachi headquarters, Idara Noor-e-Haq, here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that KE had to payback Rs17 billion to its consumers in Karachi under the head of claw back, Rs13 billion charged as double bank charges, Rs11 billion under illegal meter rent and Rs5 billion subsidy, which had to be given to KE consumers. He said that dues payable to national institutions and tax authorities were in addition to these dues.

The JI leader criticised the KE administration for its inability to mitigate the problems being faced by consumers due to the company. He demanded that the president, prime minister, chief justice of Pakistan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) take notice of the irregularities in the affairs of the KE. The meeting highlighted anomalies in the services of KE. It discussed the case of loadshedding in some areas of North Karachi where residents faced power outages up to four times a day despite the fact that 80 percent of the area residents paid their dues on time.

The committee members vowed to fight the case of Karachiites against KE at all available forums.