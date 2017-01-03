KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that work on Rs10 billion development projects under the Karachi Package needs to be expedited because he is going to allocate another Rs10 billion for development in the city in next year’s budget.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on the development package at Chief Minister’s House. The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Additional Chief Secretary M. Waseem, Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi, Local Government Secretary Ramzan Awan, Karachi Commissioner Aijaz Khan, Karachi package project director Niaz Soomro and others.

The chief minister was informed that 10 percent of work on the Rs884.23 million University Road from Hassan Square to NIPA had been completed. He said that 12 percent of work on the same road from NED to Safoora Chowrangi had been completed. This part of the road would cost Rs832 million.

On this, the chief minister expressed his displeasure and said the portion of the road from NED to Safoora had been in a bad condition. “I want you to increase the workforce and do work at your maximum capacity,” he said. He said he would personally visit the project site any time.

When the chief minister was informed that 15 percent of work on section of Tariq Road from Shaheed-e-Millat Road to Shahrah-e-Quaideen had been completed, he directed the project director to start work on both sides of the road. The cost of this project is Rs569.819 million.

“When you have given people Khalid Bin Waleed Road as an alternative route, why has work been started on just one side of the road?” he asked. He directed the Karachi commissioner and deputy inspector general of police for traffic to remove cars parked on footpaths on various roads, including Khalid Bin Waleed Road within two weeks. “This is a clear order and I will not tolerate if any showroom or other person parks his car on the road or footpath. I need proper traffic management and implementation of law,” he said.

Project Director Niaz Soomro said that 16 percent of work on Hub River Road (balance portion) had been completed. The cost of the project is Rs658.295 million. The chief minister asked him why work was not being done at night. The project director said that there were some law and order issues. On this, the chief minister said he would not listen to any excuses. He directed his principal secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch to talk to the concerned DIGs to provide security to people working on the road projects so that they could do their work on both roads even at night.

The meeting was informed that surveys for Shahrah-e-Faisal widening from Metropole to Star Gate (Rs933.381 million), construction of a storm water drain from Jinnah Terminal to Chakora Nala to Natha Khan B ridge (Rs149.988 million), construction of a U-turn at Natha Khan Bridge (Rs94.76 million) and construction of a road from Khairpur Town to Link Road National Highway, including the portion connecting to Super Highway, were in progress. This is a Rs33.975 million scheme.

Four percent of work on reconstruction of Rs109.331 million Mosmiyat Road has been completed. Twenty percent of work on remodelling of Baloch Colony Flyover and construction of a road at the cost of Rs63.935 million has been completed, he said. The project director said that construction of Pipri Filter Plant/Pumping Station Stage-I at the cost of Rs666.99 million was still in progress.

The schemes for which bids have been opened include reconstruction of Drigh Road Flyover and construction of Drigh Road Underpass along Shahrah-e-Faisal, including reconstruction of existing right turn bridge at the cost of Rs662.599 million. Work on Manzil Pump Flyover at N-5 Karachi at the cost of Rs662.599 million, an underpass at Submarine Chowarngi towards Sunset Boulevard and rehabilitation of Karachi Zoo has yet to begin. The work will be awarded to well-reputed firms. The chief minister was informed that construction of Pipri filter plant/pumping station at the cost of Rs666.99 million was in progress.