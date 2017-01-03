KARACHI: The Provincial Council Meeting was held at the provincial headquarters of PIA Scouts at the Karachi Airport with PIA General Manager and Provincial Commissioner Muhammad Shuaib in the chair, says a press release. The chief guest was deputy chief commissioner of Pakistan Boy Scouts Association Syed Abid Ali Shah. The participants of this meeting included all assistant provincial commissioners, provincial secretaries, district commissioners and secretaries of PIA Scouts from Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar. In the first session, Provincial Secretary Rashid Amin Dar presented the agenda which included annual budget and annual Scout activities brief reports. Assistant provincial commissioners Muhammad Aslam Tariq, Mumtaz Ehsan Zubairi, Syed Akbar Ali Shah and Qamar Shamim presented reports to provincial commissioner on national and international scout activities.