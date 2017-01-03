KARACHI - The leadership of the Karachi chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday expressed concern over recent “revelations” made by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) members Kamran Farooqui and Abdul Rehman aka Bhola and demanded a judicial inquiry into MQM-P and other groups’ alleged involvement in various acts of crime and terrorism in the city. PTI legislator Khurram Sher Zaman made this demand while addressing a press conference at Insaf House, Karachi. PTI Karachi chapter leaders Jamal Siddiqui, Sardar Abdul Aziz, Azizullah Khan, Dawa Khan Sabir and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, the PTI lawmaker cited Farooqui as saying that top MQM leaders like Dr Farooq Sattar, Hammad Siddiqui, Ejaz Shah, Abid alias Chairman and Farhan Shabbir were present at a meeting at the party headquarters 90 when the Karachi carnage of May 12, 2007 was being planned.

In addition, he said, Farooqui confessed to MQM’s involvement in the Tahir Plaza fire of April 9, 2008, purchase of weapons by MQM Lyari Sector, China-cutting and murder of political opponents. He said that Abdul Rehman alias Bhola, a former MQM sector in-charge, had reportedly confessed to his role in the Baldia factory fire. He also linked MQM members like Hammad Siddiqui to the factory fire incident.

The PTI leader demanded a judicial inquiry into the aforementioned “revelations” and said that a serving judge of the Supreme Court or the high court should head it.

He said that it had been four years since the Baldia factory fire, but victims’ families were still waiting for justice to be dispensed. He said it was important for the police and the prosecution to immediately take this case to its logical end and punish all those involved.

He said, “If these admissions are proven true, there is no way the MQM-Pakistan can coexist with the country. He said that MQM should be banned as per provisions of the constitution and the law governing the political parties in the country. “I urge the federal government to seriously look into this matter and take appropriate action,” he said.

The PTI legislator stated that political parties in any democracy were supposed to serve the public instead of indulging in criminal activities. “The criminality of political parties, especially in Karachi, caused much more grief and damage to people of this city. The bleeding must end.

Now is the time for accountability of all those involved in making Karachi a den of mafias,” he said.