HYDERABAD - A Sindh University's student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself to the roof of her room in the varsity's girls hostel in Jamshoro on late Sunday night.

The police identified the deceased as Naila Rind, a final year student of Sindhi Language Department.

The police said her body was found hanging IN the room. The police said initial statements of her roommates had been recorded.

The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad for post-mortem.

According to University's Registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, the girl hailed from Qambar Shahdadkot district, adding that her parents had been informed about the incident.

Jamshoro SHO Tahir Mughal informed that the room's door was locked from inside when the police reached the place of incident, adding that the hostel residents and staff watched deceased hanging from roof from her room's window. He said the police had recovered the deceased's mobile phone which might help the police in resolving the case.

The university's vice chancellor, registrar, SSP Jamshoro and other officials reached the spot after the incident.

The management of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro formed a committee consisting of the registrar and deans of different faculties to probe the cause of the death of the studnent.

The university spokesman said here on Monday that the inquiry committee had been asked to investigate the death of the student

In a related development, provincial police chief AD Khawaja has taken notice of the media reports pertaining to the alleged suicide by the student of the Sindh University.

The spokesman of the Sindh police said here on Monday that the IG had directed the DIG Hyderabad to conduct an inquiry into the incident. He said the SSP Jamshoro would take the university administration into confidence and collect all evidence from the crime scene.