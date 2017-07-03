SHIKARPUR - Shikarpur SSP Zeeshan Siddiqui on Sunday issued the promotion orders of 91 senior police constables, including three women constables, to the rank of a head constable at a ceremony held here at SSP office.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP highlighted the importance of police department, and particularly hailed the services of police constables.

DSP City Abdul Hameed Panhwar, Abdul Qadeer and a large number of police officers / officials were also present on the occasion.