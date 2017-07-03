KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public gathering in connection with PS-114 by-election, which will be held on July 9.

The PPP has decided in a meeting held on late Saturday night which was presided over by PPP Karachi Division President Dr Asim Hussain. PPP Sindh Vice President Rashid Rabbani and other party leaders discussed the preparations of the public gathering to be addressed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and strategy for the by-election in PS-114.

The meeting was attended by PPP Karachi General Secretary Senator Saeed Ghani, Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza, Najmi Alam, Shahida Rehmani, Opposition Leader in Karachi City Council Karamullah Waqasi and several others.

The meeting was briefed on the preparations for the PS-114 by election by PPP Leader Najmi Alam while an organising committee for the public gathering to be held on last days of the election campaign was also constituted.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Asim Hussain said that the silence and criminal negligence of the federal government on Parachinar incident was condemnable. He said that PPP had remained the voice for the suppressed class of the country and victory in PS-114 would once again prove it. It was decided in the meeting that the PPP Karachi division would observe black day on July 5 in remembrance of overthrowing a democratic government of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in 1977.

The meeting also offered fateha for the martyrs of the Parachinar, Bahawalpur incident and for the martyred policemen in Karachi. It is pertinent to mention here that the PS-114 fell vacant after former PML-N stalwart Irfanullah Marwat was disqualified by the court. PPP had nominated Saeed Ghani as their candidate in the area and was supported by Awami National Party and Jamiat Ulemai-Pakistan.