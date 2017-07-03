KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate three-day grand 8th Furniture Exhibition “Interiors Pakistan” at Karachi Expo Centre on July 7.

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Muhammad Kashif Ashfaq Sunday announced that PFC is organising the 8th Interiors Pakistan exhibition in Karachi and have a lot of expectation as Karachi is a commercial hub.

Unfolding the distinctive features of the mega event, he said that “Interiors Pakistan” is an opportunity for the largest furniture companies and interior designers in Pakistan to display their products. The exhibition promotes the furniture and associated products made in Pakistan. The Council expects that there will be over 200,000 visitors on the success of the previous exhibitions.

He further said with its previous experience, PFC remains one of the most distinctive channels for regional and international companies to penetrate the global market. It is renowned among international buyers for quality, value and wide selection of all types of furniture.

“As we’re working, we’re always striving for a higher degree of excellence,” Kashif says. “But the problem in furniture making is that it is so labor intensive. So our goal with this organization is to show people what we do and why our work is worth what it costs.”

Answering a question, he said the essence of these exhibitions was to promote the Pakistan-made furniture and associated products at local and international level. He said that delegations from China, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey, Hong Kong, Thailand and, Bangkok have confirmed, while more participation is also expected from other countries in the second week of the instant month.

Kashif furniture makers suffer from a lack of recognition from the government. He said the country’s wood industry is well-developed. The country has more than 700 units of wooden furniture making with Chiniot, Gujrat, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi important centres.

The supplies are being made to home, hotels, restaurants, offices and public facilities. The Pakistan Furniture Council chief said furniture made in Chinioti meets more than 80 percent of the local demand.

“This, combined with the handicraft industry, is employing around 50,000 people,” he added. “If local industry expands new opportunities of employment would be generated.”

Ashfaq said Chiniot is famous for its beautifully wood carved furniture and brass inlays.

