KHAIRPUR - Four people, including three of the same family, were electrocuted in Sukkur and Mir Pur Mathelo on Sunday.

As per reports, Sagri Begum was washing clothes in a washing machine at Nusrat Colony No-5 old Sukkur that suddenly her child received an electric shock. When she rushed to rescue him, she along with her another child were also electrocuted, while one of her children was hurt.

The dead were later identified as Sagri Begum, her children Eagim Khan, eight, and Munira, four, while the injured child was shifted to Civil Hospital. The bodies were later hand over to their heirs after the completion of legal formalities.

It has been reported that victims belonged to the family of labourers.

Meanwhile, a villager, Muhammad Yamin Bhutto, died when he received an electric shock in village Muhammad Khan near Mir Pur Mathelo.

People demand

action against transporters for overcharging

Passengers returning from Eid holidays protested against overcharging by the transporters here on Sunday.

They particularly hit out at the staff and services of Karachi Coach Services (KCS).

The protesters, Abdus Sattar, Ali Hassan, Gull Bibi and others, told newsmen that the KCS, which was already charging Rs1,000 to 1,200 from the passengers instead of Rs700 from Karachi to Khairpur-Sukkur had now increased the fare owing to Eid.

They demanded the authorities take action against the transporters or otherwise they would be forced to lodge protests.