KARACHI - Current day situation in the world demand promotion of peace, tolerance and respect for humanity, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair during his visit to the mausoleum of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai at Bhitshah on Sunday.

According to details of the visit issued by the Sindh Governor House officials Muhammad Zubair on the occasion offered fateha and laid floral wreath on the mazar of the revered saint.

He emphasized that Shah Latif’s message of love and peace must be promoted across the country as well as around the world.

Sindh governor appreciated that hundreds of people, mainly comprising disciple of Shah Latif visit the mazar on daily basis and can be an efficient source to spread around his teachings.

Later, he took a detailed visit of the Bhitshah premises and also attended a briefing given to him by the chief administrator of the mazar.

He during his day long visit to Matiari also visited the Bhitshah Town Committee Hall and was accompanied by PML - N leaders, Shahzaman Shah, Deedar Hasan Shah and Hasan Rajput.

Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad, Said Ahmed Mangrio and Deputy Commissioner of Matiari, Pervez Ahmed along with other officials were also present on the occasion.

Governor House open to every worker: Zubair

Sindh Governor House is open to all political activists keen to contribute towards solution to problems faced by masses, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair during a reception hosted in his honour by PML-N leader Shah Zaman Shah at Bhanot, district Matiari on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Governor House, Muhammad Zubair on the occasion said discussing problems of the masses on the Governor House premises can no way be termed doing politics.

The Governor said that problems faced by people will be addressed on strong lines and with utmost sincerity by the PML-N leadership.

Mentioning that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has visited Sindh province no less than seven times during the recent past, he said the Prime Minister is keen to bring Sindh at par with other developed parts of the country.

He said the Prime Minister will soon be visiting Sindh to announce a full-fledged and an ambitious development package for the province.

Referring to positive changes brought about in the provincial capital, he said Karachi that till a few years ago used to get closed down at 10 minutes ultimatum severely affecting public life, is now a changed city.

Terrorists’ activities have been curtailed here for quite some time and massive commercial cum business activities are drawing significant attention of investors, said the Governor.

He said the Federal government is keen to ensure that optimum investment is made in Karachi.