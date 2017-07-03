Kandhkot - Hundreds of people came out on the roads here on Sunday against prolonged power outages.

A large number of people, from all walks of life, took part in the rally against WAPDA and SEPCO for resorting to long hours of loadshedding.

Carrying placards and banners in their hands, the protestors marched through various streets and finally gathered at a local press club where they chanted slogans against Sepco and Wapda officials.

The protestors said that while on one hand the government had reduced loadshedding timings in other parts of the country, on the other, it was persisting with prolonged power outages

in Kashmore district, especially in Kandhkot and Tangwani, which, they said, had disturbed their daily routine. Although we pay bills regularly, we are deprived of electricity for 14 to 16 hours, they complained. They demanded from the concerned authorities to put an end to unannounced, prolonged loadshedding, and warned of laying siege to Sepco head office if their demands were not met. Later they dispersed peacefully.

People demand repair of transformers,

MIRPURKHAS: Unabated frequent power failures in the city continue to make lives of people miserable.

Despite the fact that dozens of transformers in different parts of the city are not functional, people are amazed that the Hesco staff is not repairing these.

In this connection, protest demonstrations were held in different areas, including Lalchandabad, Hirabad, Pak Colony, Bhansinghabad, Mehran Colony and Khaar Para.

Enraged protesters burnt tyres and blocked different roads to register their protest. They also raised slogans against the Hesco officials. Talking to the media, they alleged that Hesco officials were involved in power theft.

They further said that inflated bills were issued to innocent consumers without any cause to cover up the power theft and growing line losses.

They lamented that Hesco was unable to repair their faulty transformers due to which they were suffering great hardships.

They demanded the Hesco chief and Wapda chairman to take immediate notice of the matter, ensure early repair of the transformers, withdraw the inflated and illegal detection bills and ensure regular supply of water.