KARACHI - The American spy, Raymond Davis, was released because of the help extended by Pakistani politicians, and it is the height of shamelessness that the same politicians are now condemning his release when he exposed them in his book, said Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor here on Sunday.

In a statement, he said that even before the publication of the book, ‘The Contractor’, it was an open secret that that the then federal government of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and the Punjab government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) played a crucial role in the release of Raymond Davis, who had killed innocent Pakistani citizens.

He said not only the PPP and PML-N, but other major political and religious parties were also taken on board in this regard. He said that it was a golden opportunity for the rulers then to, at least, seek the freedom of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. “But the spineless Pakistani politicians and the establishment were only concerned with pleasing the Americans,” he lamented. He further said that the whole nation fully knew the characters and integrity of these crook politicians.

Pasban president said that now these politicians were trying to blame the military establishment for Davis’s release, but the fact is that both the military and civil establishments as well as all political parties were on the same page on this issue and the American spy was released after their covert consent.

He said that the book of Davis had provided another chance to the young generation of Pakistan to understand the American influence in countries like Pakistan, whose rulers are always ready to dance to the tunes of their foreign masters.