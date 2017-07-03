KARACHI - Karachi Central Jail’s Assistant Superintendent Ayaz Salik, on Sunday, was arrested over charges of terrorism.

According to the Additional IG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, 15 central jail officials have been arrested so far in what is considered to be one of the most daring prison break incidents in recent months.

On June 15, two under-trial prisoners (UTPs), Sheikh Muhammad Arif Firon and Ahmed Khan Arif Manako, managed to escape from the jail’s judicial complex, where they were brought for a hearing.

Following the escape of the two UTPs who reportedly belonged to the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), 12 police personnel, including the jail superintendent were arrested at the behest of the Sindh law and prisons minister. A case was also registered against them in the New Town Police Station.

The two fugitives, Sheikh Muhammad and Ahmed Khan Arif Manako, were arrested by the CTD in 2013 over involvement in dozens of targeted killings.

Criminals arrested

The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over a dozen suspects including political workers and a cop for their alleged involvement in crimes.

A local leader of Pakistan People’s Party was reportedly detained by police in Naval Colony in Baldia Town. The detainee was identified as Liaquat Askani. He was reportedly taken into custody during a raid conducted at his residence. Although the police officials did not confirm the arrest, sources in the police said that the accused is a president of PPP for district west and was taken into custody over having links with the Lyari kingpin Uzair Baloch.

A worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London was arrested from Orangi Town. He was identified as Ahsan aka Sonu. He was arrested during a raid near Khalil Market in Toori Bangash Colony. Toori Bangash post in-charge Imran Gujjar said that the accused was involved in several cases of target killings and other crimes while murder cases are also registered against him at Orangi Town police station. The police also claim to have recovered a weapon from his possession. The case has been registered and further investigation was underway.

A senior worker of MQM-L was taken into custody near from Nagan Chowrangi area. The accused was identified as engineer Ghulam Moiuddin. He was also nominated for MQM-L Coordination Committee. Earlier he was also arrested a year ago from KBR Society but was later released. The accused was shifted to undisclosed location.

A policeman was arrested by Jackson police. The accused identified as Zakir Khan was arrested over his alleged involvement in street crimes. The accused has recently snatched a cell phone from a citizen namely Faizan from Timber Market. The accused was posted to Security Zone I while the police have recovered weapon and a snatched cell phone from his possession.

Three suspected street criminals were arrested during a raid in Zia Colony in Korangi. The suspects arrested were identified as Irshad, Aqeel Ahmed and Ghulam Rasool. Police officials said that the accused persons were involved in various cases of crimes.

Separately, 10 suspects were taken into custody during targeted operation in Soldier Bazaar area. Police officials said that the suspects were arrested when the operation was conducted over the presence of suspected criminals while the arms and ammunitions were also recovered.