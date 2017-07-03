LARKANA - At least two persons died and 21 others were injured when a passenger coach turned turtle due to over speeding here on Sunday.

Police said that a Karachi bound passenger coach overturned near Dargah Yousaf Shah Jilani in Larkana after driver lost control of the vehicle due to over speeding. As a result of accident two passengers died on the spot while 21 others were injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Chandka Hospital Larkana for medico-legal formalities and the police after registering a case against the coach driver have started the investigation.