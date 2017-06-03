MIRPURKHAS - Another victim of Mehmoodabad fire died from severe burns at the Civil Hospital in Karachi late on Thursday night.

The condition of another fire victim, Qaseem Siddique, is said to be serious, as 90 percent of his body has been burnt. He is being treated at the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital.

On Thursday, a fire had broken out in the house of Qaseem Siddique due to increased pressure in the gas pipeline. The fire had engulfed the entire house within no time and left six members of the family injured. Shabnam (40) and her daughter Sanobia (3) had died from serious burn injuries after reaching the Emergency of Civil Hospital in Mirpurkhas.

First-aid was provided to injured Siddique, Amna, Safia and Nazia and they were later referred to LUMH, Hyderabad. From there, they were referred to Civil Hospital, Karachi for further treatment due to their precarious condition. Amna also died from burns later. Mirpurkhas SSP Kamran Nawaz suspended Mehmoodabad SHO Nizam Shaikh for misreporting. The SHO had declared the fire result of a gas cylinder explosion, while there was no gas cylinder in the house. In fact, high pressure in a gas pipeline had made the pipeline explode.

The body of Amna arrived here from Karachi on Friday morning. Funeral prayers for Shabnam, Sanobia and Amna were offered at the locoshed here after Friday prayers.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral prayers. The dead were laid to rest at the Railway Colony Graveyard.