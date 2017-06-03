KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said the provincial government had raised the issue of excessive electricity loadshedding with the K-Electric and the company had assured the government of improving the situation gradually.

He said this while addressing a press conference along with Senator Aajiz Dhamrah at the Karachi Press Club. “We have come here to denounce the excesses of K-Electric. We staged protests against loadshedding for the sake of people of Karachi and we are holding this press conference on the same issue,” he said.

He said the provincial government had been assured by the KE administration of gradual improvement in the loadshedding situation. He said the provincial government had also approved to provide 100MW electricity from Nooriabad to K-Electric to improve its capacity.

“Our representatives in the Senate and the National Assembly had raised the issue of loadshedding in the province, making the concerned ministers to apologise,” he said. Denying reports about replacement of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the information minister said there was no truth in these reports and those running such reports should first confirm them.

“I want to give breaking news to such people that the incumbent chief minister will not only complete his tenure, but will also be the chief minister of the province after 2018 general elections,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah said the PPP was the only party that staged province-wide protests against electricity loadshedding. “The federal government has been talking about ending loadshedding for the last four years, but unfortunately the situation is deteriorating with the every passing year,” he said.

He said it seemed that there was a martial law of loadshedding in the province and loadshedding was aggravating the situation with acute shortage of water in the holy month of Ramazan. “If this unannounced loadshedding does not end in the province, the federal government will be responsible for any protests against it in the province in future,” he said. Commenting on bashing of national institutions by PML-N leaders, he said the PML-N was doing what it did in the past. He said that some PML-N leaders and ministers were trying to show some extra loyalty to the party leadership. He said the PPP had always worked for development of Karachi and people would get some relief after completion of ongoing development projects in the city.