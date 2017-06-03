KARACHI - The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has planned new residential schemes in its annual budget for financial year 2017-18, for marginalised communities.

These views were expressed by KDA Director General Syed Nasir Abbas while addressing a programme organised by the Labour Union here at the KDA Club, said a statement on Friday.

He said that after devolution of the KDA this was the first time that the budget for financial year 2017-18 had been prepared for approval. He said that a committee headed by the KDA secretary had been formed to consider promotion of employees.

The committee will prepare complete record of employees and all staff will be promoted on merit basis, he said. He said that a regular order will be issued on deceased quota while Hajj quota and other allowances will be given to all officers and employees.

The KDA DG said that labour unions had played vital role in devolution of the department. All the issues of employees will be resolved on a priority basis, he added.

CBA Chairman Abdul Mateen Waheed thanked Syed Nasir Abbas for gracing the occasion and assured him of their cooperation for the well being of the KDA.