LARKANA - Commissioner of Larkana Division Muhammad Abass Baloch on Friday visited under-construction flyover on Lahori Regulator of Rice Canal in Larkana city and reviewed the ongoing work. He directed the officers of concerned departments to complete the development scheme by June 15 and ensure quality work. Any slackness in this regard will not be tolerated, he warned.

On the occasion, he said that administration's anti-encroachment drive was going on successfully. He said that it was imperative to undertake beatification work and keep traffic flow smooth in the city.

Meanwhile, the commissioner along with Additional Commissioner-I Ahsan Ali Jamali and Mayor of Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Aslam Shaikh visited various localities of Larkana city.

He told the officials of Municipal Administration Larkana to ensure cleanliness in the Larkana city with full attendance of sanitary workers in the field, failing which action will be taken against them.

The commissioner took serious notice of public complaints about improper cleanliness and poor drainage system in different parts of the city. He directed the concerned officials to solve the public problems on priority and ensure cleanliness, street lights and proper sewerage system in Larkana city.

Earlier, the commissioner along with officials of the Market Committee and police visited different markets and checked the rate lists.

On the occasion, he warned all the shopkeepers, meat sellers, chicken sellers, fruit and vegetable sellers that they should not overcharge the consumers and they should fix the rates lists at prominent places in their shops.

During the visit, the commissioner suspended an inspector of the Market Committee for not providing fresh price lists to shopkeepers.

The commissioner ordered special magistrates to monitor the prices of commodities at open market on a daily basis and take strict action against hoarders and stockists. He also warned the hotel owners that they should keep their hotels closed during the fasting time. He said action would be taken if anyone was found involved in overcharging.