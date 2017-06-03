KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammed Zubair has said the common man is happy with the restoration of peace in the metropolis.

The Rangers played a vital role and the police also demonstrated its professionalism in this regard, he said. The Karachi operation became successful due to coordination among institutions, he said during his visit to the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), City Zone, Lyari Office.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, Zubair said that people of the city see the sacrifices of Rangers and police for peace in the mega city with respect. He said that CPLC also played an important role in this regard.

On this occasion, CPLC chief Zubair Habib apprised the governor of the functioning and performance of the committee, especially of Lyari zone office.

The Sindh governor was of the view that the business community of Lyari was benefiting more from the restoration of peace there. He further said that there were many commercial offices and shops in Lyari and its outskirts and some elements used this area for their vested interests.

Members of the business community, on the occasion, informed the governor of their problems pertaining to electricity, garbage and water supply and the governor assured them that he would solve their problems.

He also appreciated the role of Sindh government in the development of Lyari and expressed his pleasure at the 50 per cent admission of girl students to Shaheed Benzair Bhutto University of Lyari.

Earlier, the governor gave away laptops to students of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari under the laptop scheme of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing the laptop distribution ceremony, the governor said the purpose of the distribution of laptops to students was to help them in education and research, said a statement issued here.

He said that in this era of technology, higher education, research and ideas, laptops had much importance. He said that without innovation it was not possible to be successful in the run for development.

Zubair said that one could move on the path of development with the help of higher education. He further said that this university was named after a great leader and that is why it was pride of the nation. Vice Chancellor of Benazir Bhutto University Lyari Prof Akhtar Baloch, Citizens Police Liaison Committee chief Zubair Habib and others were also present. Under the PM's laptop scheme, 151 students were given laptops.

Separately, a delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh Minority Wing called on Governor Mohammed Zubair at Governor’s House here on Friday.

According to a statement issued here, the governor, speaking to the delegation, said that everyone would have to play his role to make Pakistan a welfare state.

The 50-member delegation was led by PML-N Sindh Minority Wing General Secretary Khaildas Kohistan. He said the role of the minorities in the development of the province could not be ignored. He said that minorities enjoyed all opportunities in the country.

Zubair said the government was making all-out efforts for the provision of education, health and other basic amenities.

The governor also appreciated the services of the minorities. He said the federal government was working on a blueprint to run the country in accordance with the vision of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

