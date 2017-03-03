KARACH - HUBCO here on Thursday signed a MoU with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) under which three government schools have been adopted in Hub, Balochistan by TCF and will be managed on behalf of the company.

HUBCO will bear the complete cost of operating these schools. The schools will facilitate 500 students by providing them free of cost quality education.

CEO of HUBCO Khalid Mansoor, while addressing the MoU signing session, said the province with 1.8 million out-of-school children would witness first-of-its-kind school adoption scheme in the Hub area.

"HUBCO believes in investing in the communities where we operate and there can be no better way to do that other than giving them education," he said.

“It was in this backdrop that the company decided to approach TCF and seek their help in managing the newly adopted government schools,” elaborated the HUBCO CEO.

Khalid Mansoor said that the company had already invested in a number of TCF schools in the area and found that TCF was the most efficient in imparting quality education to children who had not been to a formal school.

He said HUBCO was actively pursuing its CSR strategy with projects in health, education, physical infrastructure and livelihood for the local communities, especially in Hub and Lasbella districts. The company is also running a fully-funded solar-powered TCF School near its plant in Hub, arranging free transportation for the students, in addition to providing them free school bags and uniforms.

Approximately 450 students from Hub and Gadani areas are studying in this school, said the CEO of the company mentioning that it has recently installed RO plant to provide 1800 gallon/day of clean drinking water to the school children.

Hubco has also sponsored another fully funded TCF primary School in the existing school premises which is near completion and would start classes in April 2017 and will accommodate 180 children.

Additionally, a TCF primary school was said to be under construction at Pirkas Road fully sponsored by Hubco.

This school will enroll another 180 children and would start functioning in August 2017.

“TCF has observed over time that introducing quality education in the communities that were deprived of this right previously, sets a soft revolution in motion," said Khalid Mansoor.

Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad of TCF on the occasion said Hubco's initiative in supporting education in Balochistan is highly applaudable.

"This is one of those areas that is in the greatest need of not just education but overall community upliftment," he said.

TCF, he said will ensure that these schools deliver quality education to out of school children.