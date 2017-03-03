KARACHI - Karachi police has claimed it gunned down 62 criminals in various encounters besides arresting at least 500 persons during the first two months of the current year, The Nation learnt here on Thursday. Police’s two-month progress report reveals that at least 62 outlaws have so far been killed in some 74 encounters while 39 persons have been arrested red-handed.

The report points out that total 521 persons, involved in various sorts of criminal activities, were arrested during the period under review.

Those arrested include a target killer, 117 absconders, 13 most wanted and others, while as far as arms and ammunition are concerned, 29 SMGs, 18 rifles, 9 shotguns, 456 pistols, 7 revolvers, 39 hand grenades, two cracker bombs and other ammunitions were recovered.

Police report also states that some nine police personnel were wounded in separate encounters.

Giving his comments on the report, Sindh IGP AD Khawaja has directed the police high-ups to beef up the security further and ensure the implementation of police action plan in the months ahead. He has also ordered the district police to continue operations against the criminals and also enhance routine patrolling and snap checking.

Besides that, the IGP has also issued directives for strengthening the security of shrines, mosques and imambarghas particularly during Thursday and Friday to avoid any untoward incident.

He has said that security personnel along with the volunteers should make sure the security of holy places, which remain overcrowded on Thursdays and Fridays. The IGP has warned the police officials, and said that any negligence will not be tolerated.

On the other hand, police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 28 outlaws, including militants in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. Al-Falah police said it had arrested a militant, associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and recovered weapons from his possession.

Giving details, it said that cops, on a tip off, raided a hideout in Al-Mansoor Apartment and arrested Hukum Khan and recovered weapons and hand grenades from his possession.

Rest of the arrested persons, as per police’s version, include drug paddlers. Police also claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of culprits.