SHIKARPUR - A married woman, identified as Mst Latifan, aged around 25, wife of Afaque Ahmed Khoso, committed suicide by shooting herself at her house in village Munshi Khoso, in the limits of Sultankot Police Station, here on Thursday.

According to SHO Sultankot, Ameer Ali Pathan, father of the deceased woman had said that her daughter committed suicide by shooting herself over domestic issues.

The area police handed over her body to her relatives after conducting the postmortem at Sultankot Rural Health Centre, police said. “Further action would be taken after postmortem examination report is released,” the SHO said.