KARACHI - The birthday of Aafia Siddiqui, was celebrated here at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Thursday, and was attended by politicians as well as the representatives of civil society.

On the occasion, they also sliced cakes and pigeons were freed as a symbol of peace and freedom.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing, Human Rights Network, Sunni Tehreek, Pakistan Millat Party, Khakisar Tehreek, Karachi Press Club President Siraj Ahmed, GS Maqsood Yousufi, Pakistan Women’s Forum and other political and social organisations attended the ceremony and expressed solidarity with Aafia. They said it was the responsibility of the government to play role in securing the freedom of Aafia.

They were of the opinion that the people of Pakistan felt insecure because their compatriot Aafia continued to languish in a foreign jail.

However, they said it was good that the birthday of Aafia was celebrated not only in Pakistan, but in whole world, which shows global respect for Aafia. On the occasion, Pakistan Millat Party Sindh organiser Abdul Hafeez Jatoi announced to write a book on the life of Aafia, titled Dard-e-Zindagi: Aafia.

Speaking on the occasion, Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fauzia Siddiqui said it was Aafia’s 14th birthday which she had celebrated without her. “But we will continue to celebrate it. We have not abandoned her. We remember her and love her,” she added. Fauzia further said that Aafia’s sacrifice had proved to be a litmus test for the nation since it would determine who was sincere with the nation and whose was not. “Her plight has unmasked the hypocrisy of our leaders and the double standards of the champions of human rights,” she taunted.

She said Aafia was still in a miserable place and it seemed that the most powerful forces on earth were determined that she was kept there.

“Many people come and express sympathy, but feel that they are fighting a lost cause, and hoping in the face of a hopeless situation,” she said, and added, “Yet, I find reason to celebrate and have a genuine hope. Insha'Allah, together we hope this opportunity is not wasted,” Fauzia concluded.