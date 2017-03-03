KARACHI - Karachi University Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri said that no child should be discriminated on the basis of cast, creed or culture. Opportunities and facilities must be ensured to every child on equal basis.

He was addressing a seminar entitled “Contribution of sociologists in the protection of children on the move” and inauguration of the research desk organized by department of sociology, KU at Arts Auditorium. Dr Qadri further emphasized on the role of academia in the protection of children rights. KU Registrar and chairman department of sociology Professor Dr Nabeel Zubairi said.

on the inauguration of research and analysis desk at the department of sociology expressed his gratitude and called this desk as a vital opportunity to develop linkages between industry and department. He termed linkages between academia and industry as dire need of today.

Addressing the audience former senator Abdul Haseeb Khan emphasized on the role of mothers in socializing of children. He also said that budget allocation for the education sector is not enough and should be increased and spent in proper way. He also highlighted child rights in Pakistan and emphasized on their implementation.

Senior bureaucrat Iqbal Dewan said that millions of children around the world lost their homes escaping poverty, violence or disasters and ended up getting exploited and abused. He emphasized on the need of establishing rehabilitation centers and hospitals for children of unknown destination.

Prof Dr Sobia Shahzad also expressed her views regarding the role of sociologists on the solution of problems of the displaced children. Dr Kausar Perveen, Salam Dharejo and Nazra Jahan also spoke on the occasion.