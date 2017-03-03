KHAIRPUR - SSP Sukkur Amjad Sheikh said on Thursday that Sukkur police had arrested the most wanted terrorist, Nasrullah Jamali, from Khairpur on a tip off, who, he said, was the mastermind of an attack on four Chinese citizens near Patni near Rohri on December 16, 2016.

Addressing a press conference here at his office, the SSP said that arrested terrorist Nasrullah Jamali was the student of final year at Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur and he was also involved in placing bombs on railway tracks.

The SSP further said his other accompalices were Liaqat Chano and Fayaaz Dahiri, and all of them were carrying out terrorist activities with the aid of foreign agencies, and that search for his accomplaices was on.

Sheikh told media that the police had also recovered a locally manufactured bomb and weapons from the arrested terrorist, while further investigation was underway.