Karachi - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Tuesday called off the sit-in it had been staging outside the Governor's House against K-Electric (KE) for the last four days.

The JI delegation, led by its Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, along with JI Karachi Deputy Chief Ishaq Khan, Raja Arif Sultan, K-Electric Complaint Cell Chairman Imran Shahid, Information Secretary Zahid Askari and General Secretary of K-Electric Shareholders Association Chaudhry Mazhar held talks with the governor. The delegation held hour-long discussions with the governor over increase in tariff, overbilling and fuel adjustment charges by the KE.

Speaking to the party members after the meeting, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the governor had assured them to resolve the issues of overbilling and excessive loadshedding by K-Electric, adding if these demands were not met within 15 days then JI would stage a sit-in on Shahrah-e-Faisal and also had other options.

JI chief refused to hold any talks with K-Electric officials, and said that they had asked the governor to get the issues resolved.

He said the party was holding the protest only for the rights of Karachiites.

“This sit-in was not for the sake of our politics,” he said, and added, “Due to greed of the private power company, consumers are being subjected to continuous mental and physical torture.”

He held federal and provincial governments responsible for miseries of more than 22 million people of the city.

The JI leader said that it was unfortunate that the power regulatory authority NEPRA`s administration and politicians were supporting the KE despite its illegal practices.

Naeem further said that it was a peaceful sit-in against loadshedding and overbilling. “The workers remained peaceful despite shelling and the baton- charge,” he added.

He claimed that a large number of people from all walks of life, including representatives of trade unions, civil society and ordinary citizens, had participated in the protest.

The JI Karachi chief added that the governor had promised to hold talks with the power company and they had agreed in principle, but the federal government would have to play its due role in addressing miseries of residents of Karachi.

He reminded that the company was bound to pay billions of rupees to Karachiites as per NEPRA's rulings.