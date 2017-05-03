MIRPURKHAS - A married woman committed suicide by taking a pesticide here in the limits of Dilber Maher police station on Tuesday. Reports say that Shremti Champa drank the pesticide owing to a domestic dispute.

She was being shifted to the Civil Hospital, but died on the way. Body of the deceased was handed over to her family after the completion of legal formalities.

Condition of 10 children deteriorated

after consuming sweet dish

The health condition of at least 10 children of a family deteriorated after they ate a sweet dish prepared with milk (Kheer) in Old Tata Mill area on Tuesday night.

Reports said that after eating the dish, the condition of 10 children began to deteriorate. They were rushed to the emergency of Civil Hospital where they were provided first aid. Fazal, Afzal, Sajid, Ali Hassan, Tunya, Nimra, Ozair were some of the affected children.

Some of them were still in the emergency ward till the filing of this report while others were sent back to their homes after their condition improved.