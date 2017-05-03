Kandhkot - Locals recorded their protest here on Tuesday against what they called an irresponsible behaviour of bank officials.

People, including teachers, businessmen and also employees of various departments, came out on the streets and raised their voice against the bank officials as well as their staff.

Talking to the media, the protestors said that despite the fact that more than 20 private banks were situated in the heart of the city, not a single bank offered to its customers the facility of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

They said Kandhkot was a trade city where people came daily from other towns and cities for business. However, due to the negligence of bank officials they were deprived of the ATM facility. Finally, the protestors demanded from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to solve this matter immediately.