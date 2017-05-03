KARACHI - Speaking at the inauguration of a seminar for journalists, columnists, media workers & bloggers here at IBA Karachi on ‘Safe Charity’ Individual Land (IL) Director Gull Mina Bilal said that according to a research, out of 135 countries, Pakistan’s was the 61th country with a 32 percent score for actively taking part in charitable acts, ranked 67th with 48 percent score for helping a stranger, 45th with 32 percent score donating money and 78th with a score of 16 percent for people volunteering their time.

Sharing the findings of her research, she added that at this point in time one did not know whether people gave donations or charities to genuine organisations.

She urged that the government should play a pivotal role in informing the public that they had to be very careful while giving donations and needed to acquire information about the organisations before donating so that their donations did not land in the wrong hands.

Disclosing another finding, she said that Pakistanis gave estimated Rs554 billion in charity to seminaries, mosques and to the poor and homeless people every year.

“Around 78 % Pakistanis give charity while 69% give charity in the form of money,” she informed.

The spokesperson Individual Land said Karachi, being the largest city of Pakistan, was considered to be home to philanthropists. “People here donate more compared to other cities of Pakistan,” she said, and added, “Though charity is given all round the year, but people are mostly charitable during the holy month of Ramadan as according to a research 72 percent of the people give charity in Ramadan.”

She further said that only 2 percent people were aware that their charity could be used to fund militant activities while 26 percent said that they were unaware how their charity money was being spent.

Sharing another research, she said 69 percent charity in Pakistan was given in the form of money. 68% of the people donated money to the poor and homeless, while 54 percent donated to their needy relatives.

14% of the people donate for the education of poor people. 8% donate to the victims of terrorism and 5% people donate to hospitals, but apart from this only 2% of the people are aware that their charity is used to fund militant activities. In the discussion all the media writers, bloggers & journalists expressed their widal point of view. Summing Up the discussions the spokesperson (IL) Gul Mina Bilal urged that government has to take the initiative to create awareness amongst the public regarding safe charity practices by organizing seminars and sensitization sessions and also involving the local government to inform the public that before donating to any organization they need to acquire information about organization.