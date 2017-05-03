KARACHI - A shopkeeper was wounded in a bomb attack on an electronics shop here in Orangi Town on Tuesday.

Police said that the culprits targeted Nadeem Electronics, located near Metro Cinema in Orangi, injuring a neighbouring shopkeeper, namely Arsalan, son of Naeemullah.

The injured was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Additional contingents of police and Rangers immediately reached the site and collected the evidence. The shop that came under the attack was also partially damaged while the shop owner remained safe. Quoting initial investigations, police officials said that the incident had occurred when shop’s owner declined to pay the extortion money of Rs5 million.

Besides it also emerged initially that armed motorcyclists had thrown a hand grenade at the shop.

However, later after examining the blast site, the bomb disposal squad experts pointed out that it was an improvised explosive device, attached with a timer device, and weighed around 500 grams.

This was the second consecutive attack on the shop as earlier armed men had attacked the same shop on January 1 2017 in which at least four people were wounded.

Sindh IGP Allah Dino Khawaja, taking notice of the incident, has asked District West SSP to ensure arrest of the culprits. Karachi has witnessed a number of such attacks in the past. Even still when police and Rangers are busy conducting operation against crime mafias in the city, about a dozen hand grenade attacks have so far taken place in the last couple of months, particularly in Lyari.

Two bodies found

Similarly, at least two people were gunned down in separate incidents of violence. Gulshan-e-Maymar police found a body dumped near the Afghan camp.

Police said that the deceased, identified as 30-year-old Kashif, a resident of Mosa Colony, used to work as a garbage lifter. It added that unknown assailants abducted him and subjected him to torture before shooting him dead and throwing his body at a desolate place. Police registered the case against unknown culprits and later handed over the body to family after autopsy.

Similarly, Shah Latif police found a bullet-riddled body in Qazafi Town.

On being informed, police shifted the body to a hospital where the deceased was identified as Adil Hussain, 22. Police said that unknown assailants shot him three times and managed to flee. Police handed over the body to the family after autopsy.

Meanwhile, Jackson police claimed to have shot dead a bandit allegedly in an encounter.

Police said that police during snap checking asked suspicious pillion riders to stop.

But armed men riding the motorbike resorted to firing to avoid arrest.

Police also retaliated. “Resultantly a man sitting behind the rider sustained an injury and fell from the motorbike while his accomplice managed to flee.

Police shifted the wounded bandit to the hospital where the deceased succumbed to his injuries.

Police recovered a pistol from his possession. However, it found nothing that could prove his identification.

Later his body was shifted to the morgue after autopsy at Civil Hospital.

Man kills wife in Bolton Market

over ‘personal issues’

Separately, a man killed his wife in a hotel room, located in Bolton Market area within the limits of Mithadar police station.

Police said that Samina Shahid, resident of Korangi, had eloped to marry her paramour three years ago and was residing in Korangi. Later, her dead body was found from a local hotel room.

Police said that her husband Shahid had booked the room on April 30, where he had brought his wife and tortured her to death over some personal issues.

Police shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy and registered the case against her husband.

Seven cabins of hotel

gutted in Pak Colony

Meanwhile, over half a dozen cabins burnt to ashes when a fire broke out in Pak Colony area on Tuesday. The fire that erupted at Bismillah Hotel burnt at least seven cabins. On receiving information, two fire tenders immediately reached the site and participated in the fire extinguishing task.

Fire brigade spokesperson said that the fire fighters doused the fire after hectic efforts of at least two hours, adding that cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained while it caused the loss worth thousands of rupees.

The area police also reached the fire site. Police officials said that the fire, according to initial investigations, erupted accidentally while a case would be registered if any criminal act was found. No loss of life was, however, reported in the incident.