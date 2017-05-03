Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that any attempt to gag freedom of press would be tantamount to weakening democracy and encourage discrimination and disparity in the society.

In his message on the World Press Freedom Day, the PPP chairman said that PPP was the pioneer in the struggle for press freedom and protection of journalists in Pakistan. “PPP and journalists have fought together against dictators, who gagged the press through ruthless means,” he added.

Bilawal opined that PPP leadership had faced worst media trial in the world’s history at the hands of dictators and other opponents, but it always stood for freedom of press because “Our party’s ideology is to build a society based on tolerance and progress.”

PPP chairman expressed concern that Pakistan’s ranking in the World Press Freedom Index had come down to 139th, out of 180 countries, which, he said, was very poor and needed to be improved to create better image of our nation in the world.

He criticised the PML-N government for creating bottlenecks against the passage of right of access to information legislation and pledged that PPP legislators will support such laws at every elected forum.

Bilawal assured the media men that every effort would be made to lay the foundation of model press freedom and promote media literacy among masses.

Bilawal condemns use of abusive language against PPP female MPA:

Meanwhile, Bilawal also condemned the insulting behaviour of a PTI minister towards PPP woman MPA Nighat Orakzai on the floor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.

In a statement issued here, the PPP chairman made it clear that his party won’t tolerate insult or the use of abusive language for its females; whether in the assembly or outside.

He said that the attitude of ministers in the KP Assembly was very sad and Imran Khan should bridle such people in his party.

Bilawal said that PPP stood as a guarantor of protection of women and their rights.