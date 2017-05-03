Karachi - Sindh Assembly on Tuesday witnessed trade of barbs between Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), PML-N and PTI lawmakers after the assembly passed a resolution against ‘irresponsible’, ‘non-political’ and ‘misguiding’ attitude of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) did not vote for the private resolution, tabled by PML-N lawmaker Sorath Thebo, while MQM and PML-N supported it and PTI opposed it.

Speaking on the resolution, Sorath Thebo said that a so-called leader of the party was misguiding the nation through his false allegations and had created a tense situation for the people of the country.

“Now he has accused Sharifs of offering him Rs10 billion, but is hesitant to provide proofs to prove his claim,” she said, and expressed surprise that who would offer Rs10 billion to such a man who collected Rs10 or Rs100 from party workers for holding his public gatherings.

She said that due to continuous U-turns, his name had now become U-turn Khan. “But this habit of leveling baseless allegations should stop now,” she said.

Responding to her comments, PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman said that for PML-N Imran’s attitude was irresponsible because he raised voice against corruption; he spoke against those who maligned the armed forces, and reminded people of those who had looted their money and dumped in safe heavens of Panama and demanded resignation of a prime minister, whom the highest court of the country has declared not pious.

“If this behaviour is termed as irresponsible, then they will continue to do so,” he said, adding that the prime minister should be ashamed of himself and resign from his post.

MQM lawmaker Zafar Kamali said that how could a leader of a party talk about Article 62-63 for others when he had an illegitimate daughter; who lambasted army generals in his private discussions and had attacked Pakistan Television building.

These words from the MQM lawmaker infuriated the PTI members who held a protest.

The situation was later controlled by Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izhar and MQM lawmaker Faisal Subzwari.

Subzwari said that the words uttered by MQM lawmaker against a party leader were inappropriate and he wanted the speaker to expunge these words.

“MQM does not believe in hurling attacks on the private life of anyone,” he said.

The situation, however, once again became tense when a PTI member, Samar Ali Khan, said that if anyone would talk about family matters of PTI leaders then he also had got lot to tell about the private lives of accusers.

This infuriated the MQM lawmakers, especially Zafar Kamali.

The situation was later calmed by Khawaja Izharul Hassan, who said that the use of such words would create tensions not only in the House, but also outside the House and could damage peace of the province.

“We have had a bad experience in the past too, and do not want to indulge in such politics again,” he said.

Speaking on it, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro opined that if a lawmaker had pointed fingers at the private life of a leader then he would have proofs to prove his allegations.

“We also regret Imran’s behaviour as he, on one hand, says that he does not bow down before anyone but on the other, he supported Musharraf’s referendum.

He said that the PPP had decided to remain impartial and would neither support the resolution nor oppose it.

Later, the deputy speaker called for voice vote on the resolution, which was approved after MQM and PML-N supported it.

Meanwhile, the House also passed three private resolutions, while an adjournment motion from MQM lawmaker Sabir Qaimkhani over non-functional water filter plant in Hyderabad was withdrawn after the minister for parliamentary affairs assured that steps would be taken if the report was found to be correct. The House later rejected a private resolution, moved by MQM lawmaker Muhammad Rashid Khilji, regarding the upgradation of existing filter plants and construction of LSRs & HSRs for the residents of Latifabad, Hyderabad and Qasimabad after minister for parliamentary affairs said that the issue had been discussed in the adjournment motion and there was no need for the resolution after assurance from the government.

MQM lawmaker Syed Muhammad Qamar Abbas Rizvi tabled a private resolution calling for taking notice of illegal encroachments/ illegal allotments in Martin Quarters, Clatin Quarters, Jail Road Quarters, Pakistan Quarters, which, he alleged, had been made under the patronage of Estate Office of Karachi. The mover said that these people were the children of those who migrated from India, and the government had assured them an alternative housing facility or ownership of the land, but now they were being harassed.

“It is our request to end this harassment, and on behalf of this House, I request the government of Pakistan not to harass these residents,” he said.

The resolution was unanimously approved.

Another resolution from Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani, regarding failure of Hyderabad Electric Supply Corporation (HESCO) to provide quality services to its consumers was unanimously approved by the House.

The lawmakers from both opposition and treasury benches lambasted the federal government for making people of the province suffer in this hot season.

They demanded the authorities to resolve these issues immediately and end injustices against the province.

A resolution, from PTI Lawmaker Seema Zia, on the prohibition of ostentatious display and heavy expenses on marriage occasions and events in the province was also passed unanimously by the House.

The House was later adjourned for Friday.