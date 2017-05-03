KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday directed the graveyard department to submit its proposals for improvement in the existing KMC graveyards and to streamline its own working. He was chairing a meeting at his office, which was attended by Municipal Commissioner Hanif Mohammad Mirchiwala, Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwer, Administrator DMC West Ghulam Farid, MC of DMC East Afaq Saeed, Chairman Finance Committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, Director General Technical Services Shahab Anwer, Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, and other officers from KMC and DMCs.

The mayor, on the occasion, also gave instructions for the finalization of all arrangements for the upcoming Shab-e-Barat.

He said the arrangements should be completed in coordination with the district administration in each district of Karachi. He said that work be expedited on fumigation, cleanliness and lighting so that the all arrangements could be completed before the arrival of the big day.

Wasim took serious notice of the fact that the city graveyards were already filled to the capacity and the gravediggers still buried the dead against heavy fees.

He said such a mechanism should be worked out that all such elements were discouraged.

He further said that manpower from other departments would be shifted to the graveyard department if needed for monitoring the graveyard affairs.

He said help from police and rangers would also be sought for stopping all illegal activities inside the graveyards. He also asked the district administration to suggest ways and identify new places for graveyards within their jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, following the directive of Mayor Karachi, the E&IP Department, under the supervision of Qaisar Imtiaz, Chairman Committee, E&IP, KMC took an action in collaboration with Anti-Encroachment Cell, and Local Police, and cleared all streets removed patharas, thelas and stalls as well as the foot paths occupied by the shopkeepers of Burns Road.

It was reported that illegal and un-authorized, Weekly Thursday Bachat Bazar being organized in the streets of Burns Road, jurisdiction of Aram Bagh Police Station, without permission, hence a notice was sent to the organizer to stop this illegal activity. Further, according to the orders of High Court of Sindh, Karachi, nobody can utilize, Streets, Roads, Footpaths and amenity plots for commercial purpose.

KDA DG says business on residential

plots violation

Meanwhile, Director General (DG) Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Nasir Abbas has said that building of hotels, schools, tuition centers and beauty parlours on KDA residential plots is the violation of allotment rules.

He was expressing these views during a session held here in Civic Center. “A scheme would be prepared and fine will be imposed on illegal occupants,” Syed Nasir Abbas said.

Director General KDA also expressed annoyance over indiscipline of the executive engineers of Clifton and Surjani Town.

He said that action would be taken against the non-punctual and irresponsible staff and officers. “KDA’s experienced and qualified engineers are serving in Sindh government’s mega projects while we are making efforts that some of the schemes and projects are handed over to us,” he said.

Directed General Syed Nasir Abbas said that detailed reports on all the schemes and development projects should be prepared promptly so that these could be submitted to the committee in the next session.

The session as attended by Secretary KDA Taufeeq Ahmed Soomro, Director Finance & Accounts Shamsher Ahmed Khan, Director Recovery Fuzail Bukhari and other officers.