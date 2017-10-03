KARACHI - Excise police have recovered 123 kilogram charas in two different raids and arrested three accused while impounded a vehicle.

According to Excise spokesperson, in a fresh move Excise police while searching a passenger bus bearing No C-3585 coming from Peshawar, arrested accused Haji Rehman Pathan near Verdik petrol pump on Indus Highway road and recovered three kilogram Charas from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, on the same spots some days ago, Excise Police Kashmore spotted a truck trailer bearing no E-4837, coming from Peshawar, and recovered 120 kilogram Charas from its hidden parts and arrested two accused Himat Gul and Nosherwan. The said vehicle has also been impounded. A case has been lodged and investigations are underway.

Meanwhile the provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla, while appreciating the successful raids of Excise Police has directed them to speed up their raids against the drug peddlers and foil all efforts of the drug peddlers to bring drugs into the province.