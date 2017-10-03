KARACHI - Yaum-e-Ashur was observed with great reverence to pay homage to supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

On the day, Ashura procession was taken out from its traditional route Nishter Park after a Majlis, which was addressed by Allama Shehenshah Hussain Naqvi.

Later, the procession passed through Mehfil-e-Shah Khurasaan, MA Jinnah Road, Saddar, Preedy Street, Baba-e-Urdu Road, and culminated at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar on Sunday evening.

The participants offered Namaz-e-Zohrain at Imambargah Ali Raza at MA Jinnah Road where activists of the Imamia Student Organization staged token protest against the America and Israel.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers personnel were deployed to protect main procession. Authorities have suspended the cellular service during procession while surveillance was also conducted by closed-circuit cameras installed on the routes of procession.

All the major and minor markets, shops along the procession routes were closed while traffic police had already alternate road map. Security personnel were also deployed at the rooftops of buildings to monitor the mourning procession. Various scouts organisations, rescue services, and city administration also made necessary arrangements to facilitate the participants of the mourning procession.

BAN ON PILLION RIDING LIFTED

The ban on pillion riding in Karachi has been lifted after peaceful observance of Ashura. However, enforcement of Muharram security plan would continue. The pillion riding, which had been banned from 8th to 10th Muharram to ensure security, was allowed after 12:00 midnight.

The mobile phone networks have also started functioning in the city with full pace. Sindh government has made strict security measures to avoid any untoward during Muharram.

Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal and Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja have applauded Sindh Police and Rangers for ensuring better security arrangements on Youm-e-Ashur. They have directed law enforcement agencies to remain in touch with the people of belonging to different walks of life and provide them security for more congregations and mourning processions.

MIRPURKHAS : Ashura was observed with great zeal and religious fervor here on Sunday amidst strict security arrangements.

Report said that a number of processions of Tazia, Alam and Zuljinah were taken out from different imambargahs and areas amidst strict security arrangements as security personnel including Rangers were surrounded them while processions ways were already closed for public.

On this occasion Different NGOs, police and MQM-P had established their medical camps at MA Jinnah Road while water and food were distributed among the mourners and people in the city on large scale.

SSP Kamran Nawaz monitoring the whole processions and also visiting the different areas to maintain law and order. Amidst strict security all the processions concluded while Majlis was held in Shrine Makhan Shah imambargah.

Processions were also taken out in Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Tando Jan Muhammad, Jhuddo, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad etc amidst strict security arrangements. However no any untoward incident was reported.

HYDERABAD: Yaum-e-Ashur of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his other companions were observed here on Sunday with due reverence and sanctity.

Around 201 Azadari processions were taken out from various parts of Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural which after marching traditional routes have joined the main mourning procession, “Alam, Zuljinah and procession of Tazia”.

The main mourning procession was brought out in the morning from Qadamgah Moula Ali under the banner of Anjuman-e-Haideri which after marching its traditional route of Station Road, terminated at Karbala

Dadan Shah before Asar Prayers.The mourners performed “Zanjeer Zani” and “Qama” while Majlis-e-Aza held at Abdullah Radio Centre followed by “Namaz-e-Zuhrain” in front of St. Bonaventure High School.

The main mourning procession of “Alam and Zuljinah” was also brought out late Saturday night from Qadamgah Moula Ali which after marching its traditional routes terminated back to Qadamgah Moula Ali before Maghrib prayers on Sunday.

The main “Tazia” procession was brought out from Silawat Para and after marching traditional routes culminated at Phuleli Canal Bridge. The processions of “Hidous” were also brought out from Madina Masjid Sirey Ghat and Khata Chowk with participation of hundreds of the people.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, Sindh Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khawaja also visited Hyderabad where he was briefed by DIG Hyderabad Khadim Hussain Rind and

SSP Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah about the security arrangements.

He was informed that strict security arrangements were made by declaring 17 places of Majalis-e-Aza as highly sensitive and 19 places as sensitive, seven spots of mourning processions as highly sensitive and 12 spots as sensitive.

He was informed that all mourning processions were escorted by the Rangers, Police and Police Commandos and the mourners were allowed to enter in the procession through search and passage from walk through gates.

All streets and roads linking the route of mourning procession were brought out from Qadamgah to Karbala Dadan Shah have been sealed with barb wires with deployment of heavy Rangers, Police contingent and installation of CCTV cameras for monitoring of the activities of the participants of the procession, he was informed.

The police officers informed the chief minister that 4000 policemen, 250 police commandos and 700 Rangers personnel were deployed at different parts of Hyderabad to maintain law and order during Youm-e-Ashur. The mobile phone service was also suspended since early morning which later restored in night hours gradually.

.