KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PML-N government is taking revenge from people over disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, while he announced to protest demanding to withdraw petroleum products price hike.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly criticized the government over rise in POL prices, saying that a conspiracy of creating anarchy in country was forged against people of Pakistan after government increased petroleum products prices. The young Chairman said that PML-N government has started to take revenge from people over disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

He demanded the government to withdraw its rise in petroleum products prices, saying that PPP will stage protest against price hike on every forum.