KARACHI - Pakistan Customs on Monday claimed to have foiled a heroin smuggling bid by arresting a Nigerian passenger carrying 600 grammas of narcotics.

Customs spokesperson revealed that 600 grammas of brown heroine powder was recovered from Nigerian passenger Kelechi Franca Earnest having Nigerian passport who was travelling to Nigeria on Turkish Airline flight TK-709.

The Customs staff posted at International Departure of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi profiled her and stopped her again for examination at the customs counter which led to the recovery of the drugs. The spokesperson said that the recovered stuff has been tested on drug testing kit confirming it as heroin. He further added that the passenger along with passport and other travel documents and the baggage has been detained and FIR has been lodged accordingly.

Separately, approximately 1300 grammas gold has been recovered from passenger who travelled to Karachi in the early hours of Monday by Fly Dubai 331. The Custom spokesperson said that she was stopped by the staff at green channel to confirm as to whether she was in possession of any contraband to which she replied in negative, adding that she was diverted to scanning machine and further body search which resulted in the recovery of gold jewelry. He said that the gold jewelry recovered was packed in three small packets concealed on her body, adding that she was travelling with her husband namely who was also stopped, scanned and body searched but nothing recovered from him.

The spokesperson said that value of the recovered stuff is about 5.5million, however, both the passengers were taken into custody with their passports while further investigation was underway.